Alternative study places outside of your home

With many South African still living in poverty it is often a privilege for any teen to have their own bedroom at their house let alone a study room. While in other cases, studying home is just filled with too many distractions which could prevent you from working to your best capabilities. And, with the matric exams looming most grade 12s are finding themselves cross-nighting or just unable to study because they don’t have that right space to study for their finals from. Here are at least five alternative suggested spaces you can study from if you can’t study at home. Quiet spot This could be a classroom at your school that is not being used. It could also maybe be a spot next to the trees or on the field. Ask your peers around school of which spaces they can recommend also do a quick scan around the school.

Libraries

This is a go-to space for most pupils and anyone who likes some peace and quiet. Visit your local library and see their operational times. In that way you can arrange your study timetable to fit in during those hours.

Local Park

While parks are places where children like to roam and have fun, a small bench in the corner of the park can come in handy when you want to revise some work. The landscape on its own is refreshing and when the weather is nice and cool a park can be an ideal space to study.

Coffee shops

While coffee shops are slightly more busier than libraries, in terms of noise, they are less chaotic than the distraction of the radio, television or a child crying. The caffeine boost can help awaken you a little as you are studying. Some coffee shops have wifi so you can research sections that you don't fully understand, be sure not to go on social media though.

Museums

Much like libraries museum can give you that quietness you require to focus. While some museums may charge an entry fee sitting on a bench across that beautiful artwork can be inspiring and refreshing.