Basic Education committee expresses well wishes for Class of 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The National Assembly committee on Basic Education has wished the matric class of 2020 “good luck” as they commence their first day of their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. More than a million pupils will be sitting to write their English paper on Thursday. Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said: “We would like to wish all candidates the best of luck with the upcoming final examinations. “We urge them to continue working hard and to keep their focus. “These examinations are the culmination of the last 12 years of schooling.

“We know it has been a challenging academic year, but we support you no matter what.”

Mbinqo-Gigaba emphasised the difficult year 2020 has been most especially the academic impact it has had on matrics.

“It was a very unusual academic hear for this class.

“We, therefore, call on parents, family, friends, educators, officials and the community at large to help create the best conditions and environment for these learners to study.”

The combined examination for National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates makes this the largest cohort, 1 058 699 candidates, expected to sit for their examination from November 5 to December 15.

The June examinations for both full- and part-time candidates had to be cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Mbinqo-Gigaba said the committee has been assured by both the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) that it is all-systems-go for the examinations.

She said the sector has had to drastically increase its efforts to ensure that the Class of 2020 is fully prepared to sit for the NSC examination, despite the disruptions of the academic year.

The committee urged parents, family members and caregivers to provide candidates with support in every possible manner and to ensure that pupils have sufficient study time for the examinations.

In addition, pupils’ emotional and mental well-being should not be forgotten during this stressful period.

The committee further wishes teachers, invigilators and markers the best of luck with the task ahead.

“We want everyone to be at their best to ensure credible NSC examinations for 2020,” said Mbinqo-Gigaba.

* Click here for matric past papers and study guides.