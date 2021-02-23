Blow-ups that affected matric exams

THE final year of high school is a monumental life event, but with the advent of coronavirus, some matric learners had to deal with the added pressures of being at school amid a global health pandemic as well as the anxieties of an uncertain future and a disrupted school life.

For a 17-year-old learner from Cape Town, she misses the little things about having a normal school life that make school less enjoyable now that there is Covid-19. “I miss hugging my friends and our long chats that do not involve us having to keep a safe distance.”

The past year will surely be remembered as a year we missed out on weddings, baby showers, birthday parties and funerals. For the Matric Class of 2020, it’s the year they only got a foot in the door before they had to adjust to a new way of learning.

The last year of high school is supposed to be filled with milestones, such as matric dance, making your mark as a sporting captain, or as a headboy or headgirl, a valedictory ceremony, signing of your matric jersey on the last day of school before the exams begin.

As if that is not enough, there are the final exams that are to be the foundation of a career. We know that matric results don’t define a teen’s future, but they are an important element to get started on their chosen career path. Some of these missed opportunities and experiences were either postponed, cancelled or moved online so it's no wonder our teens are not okay.