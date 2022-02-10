Career fields you can pursue with a higher certificate

Despite not achieving a matric pass that will get you university entry or not getting into university because of applying late, there is still a way to pursue post-matric studies. You can do this by completing a Higher Certificate, which takes one year and opens the door to either degree study or a foot on the career ladder.

Managing Director at IIE Vega, a brand of The Independent Institute of Education, Shevon Lurie, said: “Many of last year’s matriculants now find themselves in a situation where their plans to study towards a degree this year were thwarted by marks which didn’t allow them to make the cut. But there is still a way for those who remain determined to study towards a bachelor’s degree: that of pursuing a higher certificate, which will allow them to take the next step without having to repeat matric.” According to Lurie, Higher Certificates have replaced many foundation programmes, as they provide students with an opportunity to gain a full qualification while at the same time mastering those essential skills needed for higher education success. “And the great news is that there is still time for prospective students to enrol if they move swiftly. This will allow even those matrics whose results were not as great as they hoped or those who left their applications too late to end 2022 with a career-advancing qualification in hand,” she said.

Higher Certificates cover a number of career fields, including: IIE Higher Certificate in Mobile Application & Web Development: If you are interested in building interactive mobile and web-based applications, this programme is for you. This qualification will provide you with hands-on practical experience in the basic principles of programming, mobile apps, web development, user interface and user experience design. Students develop their own portfolio and skill-set suitable for entry-level positions while opening up the perfect pathway into degree studies in graphic design, digital design and game design and development. Career opportunities following successful completion include Junior Web Developer, Junior Mobile App Developer and Junior Software Developer. IIE Higher Certificate in Brand Building: This qualification is designed to give you the insight, skill and academic support to pursue degree studies in brand communication, brand building and management. The focus is on fostering critical thinking, fundamental branding knowledge, accounting skills and creative confidence. Career opportunities following successful completion include Junior member of communication, digital marketing, strategic brand management or game design team. Alternatively, the student can pursue a relevant degree upon completion.

IIE Higher Certificate in Creative Development: In pursuing this qualification, students gain the insight, skills and academic support required to pursue degree studies in the fields of design, brand communication and brand management. The focus is on building awareness around creative concept development and critical thinking skills in preparation for studies in Graphic Design, Copy writing, Digital Design, Interior Design, Game Design and Strategic Brand Communication. This certificate also provides an introduction to the Creative Brand Communication and Design Industry, ensuring students are prepared to enter a relevant degree or the industry as an apprentice. Career opportunities upon completion include Junior member of a creative, graphic design, copy writing, digital design, interior design, game design, strategic brand management, digital marketing or brand building and management team, in addition to providing access to degree study. IIE Higher Certificate in Video and Photography: This certificate provides students with hands-on practical experience in the basic principles of creative concept development and storytelling, video and sound, photography, digital editing, and branding and entrepreneurship. The great news is that IIE Vega also does not require a portfolio as part of the application process because their primary focus is on how their students think and how collaborative they are as creative solution seekers.