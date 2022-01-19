Congratulations matric class of 2021, take a bow!

Our matric class of 2021, South Africans celebrate you and your achievements, big and small, and despite it not being easy and under “normal” circumstances – you did it. The chaotic duo of 2020 and 2021 were nothing short of dreadful. The year 2021 was just as unexpected and unstable as its predecessor and promised to hold nothing back with its uncertainty.

Traditionally, matric is stressful yet exciting as you have prepared for this since grade 1 and it kicks off your adolescent years. It is challenging at first but you get the hang of it and exams and timetables become a norm. However, the pandemic has disturbed the balance and shifted the focus of academia excellence to survival guide for Covid-19. It was not easy and at times it may have felt unfair and ridiculous, especially with the continuous uncertainty around rotational learning and lockdown. Transitioning from grade 11, amid a pandemic, to matric is an achievement in itself and shows how resilient you have become. Your country is proud of you and cheers you on. You have displayed the determination and grit despite times wanting to cry and throw in the towel, many of you stood strong and pushed through not knowing what lie ahead.