Covid-19 exam protocol for matrics

Parents or caregivers of matric pupils who have tested positive for Covid-19 are to inform the school principal immediately of the positive status so that arrangements can be made for the candidate to write the exam in isolation.

This is according to the Covid-19 protocols issued by the Department of Education (DBE) on Monday.

Last week, the DBE together with the Department of Health, announced that Covid-19-positive tested pupils would be allowed to write their final exams. This is after pupils and parents made representations to the DBE asking that it allow pupils who have tested positive for Covid-19 to write their exams.

However; that same decision sparked fury with the teachers’ unions, who said that they were not consulted and feared for the safety of their members.

The unions went as far as saying that teachers would not be invigilating exams where a Covid-19 pupil was writing, instead, they called for nurses to invigilate.