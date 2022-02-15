DBE extends deadline to register for matric exam rewrite
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has extended its deadline for both online and manual registration of the May/June 2022 examination to February 21, 2022.
“Did you write National Senior Certificate exams in November and are not satisfied with your results? Or did you miss some of the exam sessions due to circumstances beyond your control? Don’t despair; another exam opportunity is available in May/June.”
#DBEExaminations Kindly note that the closing date for registration to write the 2022 May/June NSC and SC examinations has been extended to 21 February 2022.— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) February 15, 2022
This year marks the first time that the May/June exams are open to NSC candidates from previous years.#DBESecondChance pic.twitter.com/2UcDdgcpys
The DBE notes that matriculants may only rewrite the subjects they were registered for during the previous year-end exam.
The following conditions for entry have been outlined by the DBE:
- All candidates that registered for the October/November examination, as from 2008 may register for the 2022 May/June examination. This is the first year that the 2022 May/June examination is open to NSC candidates from previous years.
- Candidates who were absent with a valid reason (medically unfit, death in the immediate family or other special reasons).
- Candidates who want to improve their overall achievement status, or only want to improve the achievement of a subject.
- In the case where a candidate was absent for one or more papers in the November exam with a valid reason, the candidate has to write all the papers for the registered subject(s).
- In a case where an irregularity is being investigated, provisional enrolment for NSC June exam may be granted to the candidate concerned, pending the outcome of the investigation.
- Candidates who were unable to write or complete one or more of the NSC November exam question papers for reasons other than illness/injury or death in the family, may apply to write the NSC June exam, provided a written report is submitted by the principal of the school to the head of the assessment body.
The NSC timetable for the May/June exams can be downloaded at www.education.gov.za.
For those who do not meet the criteria and don’t qualify for June NSC exams and have not re-enrolled for the NSC as a full-time repeater candidate at a school, the DBE provides several other options. These include part-time studies, vocational training and the Senior Certificate (SC) for out-of-school learners who are older than 21. For more information you can visit their website or their Twitter page.