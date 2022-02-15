DBE extends deadline to register for matric exam rewrite

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has extended its deadline for both online and manual registration of the May/June 2022 examination to February 21, 2022.

“Did you write National Senior Certificate exams in November and are not satisfied with your results? Or did you miss some of the exam sessions due to circumstances beyond your control? Don’t despair; another exam opportunity is available in May/June.”

#DBEExaminations Kindly note that the closing date for registration to write the 2022 May/June NSC and SC examinations has been extended to 21 February 2022.



This year marks the first time that the May/June exams are open to NSC candidates from previous years.#DBESecondChance pic.twitter.com/2UcDdgcpys — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) February 15, 2022

The DBE notes that matriculants may only rewrite the subjects they were registered for during the previous year-end exam.

The following conditions for entry have been outlined by the DBE: