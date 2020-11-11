Does listening to music while studying help?

While music generally puts us in a good mood, which can be beneficial when studying during exam time, listening to music while studying can also be a great distraction.

According to a study conducted by the University of Maryland Medical Centre, music produced several positive effects on a human’s body and brain.

It noted that music activated both the left and right brain simultaneously, and the activation of both hemispheres could maximise learning and improve memory.

Another positive effect that music has is it lowers your cortisol levels. Cortisol is a hormone that is usually responsible for feelings of stress and anxiety.

However, while music may help with memory it can also disadvantage you. Pupils who use music to help them memorise often find it hard to recall the information in a later test taken in a silent environment.