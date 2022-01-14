Durbanville school brings home top Cambridge results

One hundred percent of students achieved a matric pass (students are required to achieve above 50% in all subjects in order to achieve matric exemption and 40% in at least two subjects to achieve a matric pass when combined with their IGCSE results). Of the Reddam House Durbanville students, 97% obtained matric exemption with overall average increasing from 80% in 2020 to 81.4% in 2021.

THIRTY-FIVE students from Reddam House Durbanville wrote Cambridge International, a total of 162 examinations last year, which equates to an average of 4.6 subjects taken per student.

Barry Nieuwoudt, the school’s executive head, says: “Our dual curriculum offering gives students the opportunity of a win-win choice between two renowned, quality options, both preparing candidates more rigorously for tertiary education requirements, as well as workplace critical thinking and problem-solving expectations.”

Nieuwoudt says the final 2021 CI (Cambridge International) AS-Level and A-Level results, released on Monday, January 10, led to much rejoicing among the high-achieving students, their families, and the proud Reddam House Durbanville team who have nurtured the class, guiding, supporting, motivating, and encouraging the youngsters as they took on the challenges of the different subjects.

Overall, these results were also particularly significant for the seven students who have applied to study Medicine from this year, and who were counting on exceptional results to ensure acceptance at different universities – they all did very well and are now waiting with eager anticipation to hear whether or not they are being offered places.