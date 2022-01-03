Education activist calls out DBE on alleged missing exams scripts lost in Free State tornado

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) claimed that they found all the matric exams scripts that were allegedly lost in one of the marking centres that was hit by a tornado in the Free State.

Education activist Hendrick Makenete argued otherwise. In his statement, he called upon the DBE to always be transparent with the public, especially with matters of the public education system.

“The key question that must be answered by the Minister is that how many scripts have been lost and what will the department do to ensure that the affected learners do not forfeit their marks. After all, it is not the fault of learners. We owe it to the public to always be transparent, especially with matters of our public education system, which is itself struggling,” said Makenete.

Albert Moroko High School was used as a matric marking centre for Accounting paper 2 and Business Studies paper 2. The roof of the marking centre was blown off by the storm while marking was in progress in December 2021.