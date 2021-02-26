Girl dies from TB day before being able to celebrate being among school’s top 10 matrics

Cape Town – It was a sad Melony Pedro who went to collect her niece’s matric results on Tuesday. But her spirit was lifted when she saw how well Shenisha Saayman had done.

Shenisha, 17, from Melkfontein in Stilbaai, died from TB the day before the matric results were announced. She was among the top 10 achievers at Gerrit du Plessis Secondary School in Riversdal, which held a memorial service for Shenisha.

Pedro posted on Facebook: ’’Wow in the top 10. Shenisha auntie is very very proud of you. I was privileged to receive your results.

’’I was very sad at first and felt it. I couldn't breathe and your smile gives me this courage and strength. Congratulations to all the matrics that passed, go now and chase your dreams.’’

Netwerk24 reported that Shenisha had been experiencing terrible headaches and coughed blood before being diagnosed with TB in December. Her sister Jasmine, Shenisha’s father and grandfather have also been laid low by TB, but managed to recover.