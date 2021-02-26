Girl dies from TB day before being able to celebrate being among school’s top 10 matrics
Cape Town – It was a sad Melony Pedro who went to collect her niece’s matric results on Tuesday. But her spirit was lifted when she saw how well Shenisha Saayman had done.
Shenisha, 17, from Melkfontein in Stilbaai, died from TB the day before the matric results were announced. She was among the top 10 achievers at Gerrit du Plessis Secondary School in Riversdal, which held a memorial service for Shenisha.
Pedro posted on Facebook: ’’Wow in the top 10. Shenisha auntie is very very proud of you. I was privileged to receive your results.
’’I was very sad at first and felt it. I couldn't breathe and your smile gives me this courage and strength. Congratulations to all the matrics that passed, go now and chase your dreams.’’
Netwerk24 reported that Shenisha had been experiencing terrible headaches and coughed blood before being diagnosed with TB in December. Her sister Jasmine, Shenisha’s father and grandfather have also been laid low by TB, but managed to recover.
On February 13, Shenisha was transported to a Riversdal clinic and was later transferred to a hospital in George. Days after Shenisha had lapsed into a coma, she was going to be transferred to a Riversdal hospital to be close to her family, but died on the day it was meant to take place.
’’It is a terrible thing for a mother to lose a daughter. I didn’t even have a chance to say goodbye,’’ said Shenisha’s mother, Patricia.
Daunted by the prospect of having to go the school to collect Shenisha’s results, her sister Melony went.
Commenting on the memorial service, the 34-year-old Melony said: ’’It was heartbreaking and almost everyone was in tears.’’
