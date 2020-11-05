Grade 12 Past Exam Papers: Afrikaans Home Language Paper 1

Past matric papers, provided by the Department of Basic Education, are made up of questions and answers that are meant to give Grade 12 pupils a good idea of what the scope of the final examination will be. But they are intended as a supplementary guide rather than to replace the guidelines provided by educators.

Please note that there may have been some changes in subject curricula from last year to this. All learners using this past paper are advised to refer any queries to their relevant subject teacher.

To make studying easier, we have broken down the guides per subject.

Below are the Afrikaans Home Language Paper 1 questions, followed by the answers.