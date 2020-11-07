EducationMatric
Cape Town 130911- Liyema Katsi is doing a Xhosa exercise. Leiden Avenue Primary in Delft offers IsiXhosa as one of the languages at the school. Picture Cindy waxa.Reporter Ilse/Argus
Cape Town 130911- Liyema Katsi is doing a Xhosa exercise. Leiden Avenue Primary in Delft offers IsiXhosa as one of the languages at the school. Picture Cindy waxa.Reporter Ilse/Argus

Grade 12 Past Exam Papers – isiXhosa First Additional Language Paper 1

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Need some help acing the NSC isiXhosa Home Language Paper 1 exam? We've got you covered with these past matric papers from 2019 as provided by the Department of Basic Education.

These guides, which are made up of both questions and answers, have been compiled to give matrics a good idea of what the scope of the final exam will be, but are intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by educators.

Please note that there may have been some changes in subject curricula from last year to this. All pupils using this past paper are advised to refer any queries to their relevant subject teacher.

To make studying easier, we have broken down the guides per subject.

Below are the isiXhosa First Additional Language Paper 1 questions for 2019, followed by the answers.

Visit our Matric page for more study guides, tips and updates.

Matrics

Share this article:

Related Articles