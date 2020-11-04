Guy Fawkes Day, an unnecessary distraction for matrics

With this year’s Guy Fawkes Day coinciding with the first day of the matric final exams the City of Cape Town has urged the public to refrain from any acts of criminality.

Guy Fawkes Day which is celebrated on November 5, has become notorious for assaults, malicious damage to property and scores of fireworks-related complaints, the City of Cape Town said.

The City said the annual ‘tradition’ has, in recent years, been associated with acts of violence and intimidation by mobs of youths in a number of hot spots around the metropole.

“I can only hope that we will see a change in attitude and behaviour this year.

“Our staff will be on patrol in the areas that have developed a reputation as hot spots over the years, in a bid to deter attacks, but it is actually nonsensical that enforcement resources have to be devoted to this when there are other, more pressing demands that need attention,” said the City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith.