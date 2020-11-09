Hanover Park matrics get safe study space

Cape Town – Sixty grade 12 learners from schools in Hanover Park will be provided with a safe space to prepare for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

The safe space, provided by the MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz, will be open to matrics until December 11.

The 60 pupils were selected to take part in the programme from Groenvlei High School, Crystal Secondary School and Mountview High School. Health and safety protocols have been put in place to ensure learner and staff safety. Pending the success of this pilot project and funding available, it will be replicated in future on a broader scale.

“The study support programme aims to ensure that learners, who are most at-risk of not being able to write and/or to complete their examination due to high crime and violence in their areas, be considered to partake in the programme. We will also consider learners who are experiencing socio-economic hardship and household or interpersonal challenges,” said Fritz.

The pupils will be accommodated at Chrysalis Academy for the duration of their exams. It will also allow the pupils to focus on their studies and not be distracted by the difficulties they might otherwise face at home.