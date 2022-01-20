Helpful numbers to call if you’re feeling anxious or disappointed with your matric results

The court’s ruling states that the publication of results should not reflect the first names and surnames of the pupils. The published results will be listed by exam number, as was the case last year.

As the decision to not publish matric results for 2021 in digital and print platforms was overruled in court, an anxious matric class of 2021 would now be able to view their results in the newspaper on Friday morning as per tradition.

While many are celebrating the court’s decision, others are disappointed and anxious. The publication of results has long been a South African tradition and previously included names of learners, as well as their schools. This public display of results has been a topic of debate for many years among education stakeholders, as it can be embarrassing for those who attain poor results or fail.

Learners and their parents can also obtain their statement of results from the schools they attended.

Here are some helpful and important numbers to keep at hand if you are feeling disappointed and anxious about your matric results.