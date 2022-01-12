How to deal with matric results anxiety - focus on what you can control

THE Matric Class of 2021 now await their results, with many still not having a clear idea about what their future, in general, or this year in particular, will hold. At this point you have already done everything possible to ensure that you succeed in your matric exams.

The one thing that these Matrics can do now, is to focus on those things that are within their control, rather than take a wait and see approach. Waiting things out until normality returns one day is not an option. The world continues despite the challenges we continue to face, and there are things you can do to continue on your personal and professional journey to ensure you are not left behind. Below are actions you can take to help manage and reduce stress, including but not limited to: