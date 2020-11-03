How to get a second chance at obtaining your matric

It is understandable to feel defeated when you get unsatisfactory marks on your final matric certificate. However, it is important to know that it is not the end of the world as you know it. Instead, it gives you an opportunity to pursue the goals that you want. Receiving disappointing matric results is not the final stop for you. There are numerous opportunities for you to work harder to achieve your desired marks. In some instances, you will have the convenience to study one subject for the whole year. Here are the options that you could consider when things do not go your way. Redoing your entire matric You could go back and re-register to do most of your subjects, which allows you to redo your matric year. The downside would be that some schools would need you to wear a uniform.

Bridging course

To take a bridging course, you would normally need to apply for it through a university. This option gives you an opportunity to take up short courses until you get enough credits to enrol for your desired university course. Higher institutions give you that option to sharpen your skills

Rewriting specific subjects

Instead of doing all your matric subjects, you could just redo the ones you feel you didn’t do well in. This lessons your burden, because you could do another qualification while studying and rewrite that specific subject.

Apply for a re-mark

If you feel you were marked unfairly and you are 100% sure that you did well, you can apply for your exam book to be re-marked in that subject. This could cost you up to R300. The cost includes re-marking and rechecking.

Ultimately, understand that you are not alone if you receive disappointing marks. If you feel lonely and need someone to talk to, you can contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group on 0800 12 13 14 at any time, day and night.