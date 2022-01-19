How to go about getting those long-awaited matric results – four ways of checking them

Umalusi was expected to approve the results yesterday, preparing for them to be released on Friday, January 21, 2022. How to get your results:

1. You can visit the Western Cape Education Department’s website (available from 2pm onwards). 2. Go to your high school. Results should be available from noon. 3. Send your ID number and exam number via SMS to 35658. Both numbers must have 13 digits to be accepted and there is a once-off cost of R3 to register. Once registration is completed, results will be delivered by SMS when they are released.

4.) Use the USSD service by dialling *120*35658#. After answering multiple questions, enter your ID number. You’ll receive your results per subject after you’ve completed the process. You’ll have the option to opt-in or out to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act. USSD rates apply. The closing date for NSC May/June 2022 supplementary examination applications is January 31, 2022. Any inquiries related to the NSC supplementary examination can be forwarded to [email protected]

What if I want to have my papers re-marked? To have your paper re-marked, you would need to have failed one or more subjects in the National Senior Certificate/ABET Level 4 Examinations. However, if you passed, you may qualify after writing a letter of motivation. Applications for re-marking or re-checking close on the January 22 2022. No late applications will be accepted and the applications MUST be done online at www.eservices.gov.za