How to manage your study breaks

With pressure mounting for Grade 12 pupils to excel in their final exams in order to secure a spot in universities, the amount of time pupils spend studying is also increasing. However; it is very important to strike a balance in your studying with a little bit of a break. There are a number of things that one can do during one’s study breaks that can help clear the mind. A study break activity should help refresh the mind and help you focus. Here are a few things you can try: Take a walk Get some fresh air outside the house. The walk, whether it be a short or long one, will be dependent on your study timetable. You can walk to a nearby park, this could help just clear your head. You need to get the blood flowing in your body and this would help re-energise you.

A quick catch-up with a friend

A quick call to a friend can help take your mind off books, just for a little while. The conversation can bring about new energy. This will break you away from the zombie mode or study mode you are in.

Stretch

When you have been studying for hours there’s a great chance that your muscles will tense up due to the anxiety. Exercise releases endorphins and helps relieve stress. Try out some muscle movement activities.

Clean up

One cannot study effectively if one is in a messy room because there is a high chance that you will be spending most of your time searching for a book, pen, pencil or exam scope. Tidying up will help make your studying more productive and will also take your mind off the work.

Make yourself a healthy snack

This is another way of killing two birds with one stone. Making a snack can help take your mind off studying and is also a way to keep you healthy, fed and energised. This will also test your creativity a little.