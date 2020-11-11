How to pass matric with distinctions

On top of this, the Covid-19 pandemic brought the national lockdown matric back by costing them more than four months of their classwork which has only allowed them time to write exams, September trials and National Senior Certificate examination. Revision, unfortunately, was cut short. Here are a few tips that could help improve your studying to get that distinction. Be organised Plan your structure, your days and methodology. You must be disciplined and stick to your plans and schedule. It helps one to recall more and arrange work in an order that can be revised quickly. Ultimately, the organisation leads to the achievement of goals. To be organised you need to have a neat workspace which will help you so that you do not get distracted by the chaos around you. A neat space will also help you locate things easier, such as your books, pens or textbook.

Keep all your notes together

Create a routine, and by having a routine, you’re more likely to get all your work done whilst also doing stuff you enjoy.

Manage your time properly

To pass all subjects, the trick is to allocate sufficient time for each subject. Subjects that you have difficulties with will require more of your time than those you ace.

A good Study timetable

A good study timetable will have 40 – 50 minute time slots with 10 study times and then 10-minute breaks in between. Have goals on what you would like to achieve while studying and sections you want to gain more understanding in. A good study timetable should also include other activities, to give the brain a break.

Practice makes perfect

Revising past papers helps as it exercises your mind and tests your knowledge. It’s also advisable to have papers from previous years, maybe in this case 2018 and 2019 past papers. This will help you see the types of questions that are likely to appear and how to answer those questions so that you get as many marks as possible. Go through the memos and see how the questions are answered.

Teach someone :

Explaining what you have learnt to someone helps improve your own understanding. Repeating what you have learnt out aloud in your own words and understanding, will alert you on sections you need to revise again. It will also help because the person you are teaching who is informed about the subject can add bits of information you may have overlooked. This is a smart way to get your distinctions.

Get more teachers

Sometimes watching revision work on television, online or on the radio helps. Subject experts may be able to teach you easier methods or tricks you might not have learned at school.

Do not cram

The chances of you remembering the revision work you have gone through from a cram session are low. You need to understand the work thoroughly to be able to give informed answers in your exam paper.

Keep a positive attitude

The mind is powerful and positive statements and attitudes are more likely to get you into the academic mood.