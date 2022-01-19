Inspiring results from Inspired Education Group’s Reddam and Reddford House Matriculants

In a year beset with disruptions, lockdowns and uncertainty, Inspired Education Group’ s cohort of 411 matriculants at their seven Reddam House Schools and 116 matriculants at three Reddford House Schools once again met the year’s challenges head on and delivered exceptional results in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. Collectively, the Reddam House matriculants achieved 929 distinctions while Reddford House recorded 136 distinctions. Inspired Education Group is a leading global premium schools group operating in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, educating over 55,000 students across a global network of more than 70 schools.

Reddam House Matric students from Waterfall , Helderfontein and Bedfordview in Gauteng, Durbanville , Constantia and Atlantic Seaboard in the Western Cape, and uMhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal showed great optimism, triumphing in the face of unprecedented challenges.

The outstanding Reddam House 2021 Matric results affirm students’ resilience during another year of Covid disruptions. Since January 2021, the school has not missed a single day of academic time, with teachers and students pulling out all the stops to ensure online learning took place with as little disruption as possible.

Reddford House class of 2021

The Reddford House School group are proud of their Class of 2021 and achievements by the matriculants from the three Reddford House Schools – Northcliff and Blue Hills in Johannesburg and The Hills in Pretoria. Reddford House Schools pride themselves on ensuring that students reach their full potential in the nurturing yet disciplined environment that ensures exceptional academic standards and results. The Reddford House brand has grown exponentially since its 2015 inception.

The Reddford House Schools top achievers are Robyn Anderson from Reddford House Northcliff who achieved seven distinctions; Renisha Naidoo from Reddford House Blue Hills who achieved seven distinctions and Ndumiso Mbangeleli from Reddford House The Hills who achieved five distinctions.