KZN’s Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu wishes markers all the best
National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams concluded on Monday this week with no major incidents reported. Marking of the 2021 matric exam papers is set to start on Wednesday.
The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, wished all the markers all the best as they resume marking this week.
“We want to wish our markers all the best as they commence on this very important task. We urge them to take this responsibility very seriously and know that each and every script that they mark represents a human being and livelihood not only for individual candidates, but of their families as well,” said Mshengu.
According to the department, KZN administrated NSC examination of 201 107 full-time and part-time candidates. This includes 178 262 full-time candidates in 1 702 full-time writing centres and 22 845 part-time candidates in 75 part-time writing centres.
“The province had 6 704 examination rooms, 6 704 invigilators, 13 nodal points and 102 distribution points. Given the size of the province and the number of learners who sat for the 2021 NSC examination, it is not surprising that the marking process is also a big magnitude.”
Mshengu gave his assurance that marking centres have been well organised and better prepared in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.
“As the department we have done everything to ensure that all marking centres follow all Covid-19 protocols and we also urge markers to follow all the protocols because their safety is of paramount importance to us as the department,” he said.
More than 7 000 markers have been appointed in 29 marking centres in the province.
“The province of KwaZulu-Natal has a total number of 7 054 markers, 1 920 examination assistants, 1 411 senior markers, 417 marking rooms, 273 deputy chief markers, 66 chief markers, 29 marking venues and 29 marking centre managers,” said the department.