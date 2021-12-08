KZN’s Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu wishes markers all the best

National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams concluded on Monday this week with no major incidents reported. Marking of the 2021 matric exam papers is set to start on Wednesday.

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, wished all the markers all the best as they resume marking this week.

“We want to wish our markers all the best as they commence on this very important task. We urge them to take this responsibility very seriously and know that each and every script that they mark represents a human being and livelihood not only for individual candidates, but of their families as well,” said Mshengu.

According to the department, KZN administrated NSC examination of 201 107 full-time and part-time candidates. This includes 178 262 full-time candidates in 1 702 full-time writing centres and 22 845 part-time candidates in 75 part-time writing centres.