Last chance to register for matric exam rewrite

This week is the last chance to register for the matric exam rewrite. The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has announced that Friday, February 18, is the last day to register for the November 2022 matric exam rewrite.

“Did you write National Senior Certificate exams in November and are not satisfied with your results? Or did you miss some of the exam sessions due to circumstances beyond your control? Don’t despair; another exam opportunity is available in May/June.” The DBE notes that matriculants may only rewrite the subjects they were registered for during the previous year-end exam. The following conditions for entry have been outlined by the DBE: