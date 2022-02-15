Last chance to register for matric exam rewrite
This week is the last chance to register for the matric exam rewrite.
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has announced that Friday, February 18, is the last day to register for the November 2022 matric exam rewrite.
“Did you write National Senior Certificate exams in November and are not satisfied with your results? Or did you miss some of the exam sessions due to circumstances beyond your control? Don’t despair; another exam opportunity is available in May/June.”
The DBE notes that matriculants may only rewrite the subjects they were registered for during the previous year-end exam.
The following conditions for entry have been outlined by the DBE:
- Candidates who were absent with a valid reason (medically unfit, death in the immediate family or other special reasons).
- Candidates who want to improve their overall achievement status, or only want to improve the achievement of a subject.
- In the case where a candidate was absent for one or more papers in the November exam with a valid reason, the candidate has to write all the papers for the registered subject(s).
- In a case where an irregularity is being investigated, provisional enrolment for NSC June exam may be granted to the candidate concerned, pending the outcome of the investigation.
- Candidates who were unable to write or complete one or more of the NSC November exam question papers for reasons other than illness/injury or death in the family, may apply to write the NSC June exam, provided a written report is submitted by the principal of the school to the head of the assessment body.
The NSC timetable for the May/June exams can be downloaded at www.education.gov.za.
For those who do not meet the criteria and don’t qualify for June NSC exams and have not re-enrolled for the NSC as a full-time repeater candidate at a school, the DBE provides several other options. These include part-time studies, vocational training and the Senior Certificate (SC) for out-of-school learners who are older than 21. For more information you can visit their website or their Twitter page.