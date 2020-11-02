Limpopo Grade 12s pledge to adhere to exam rules and regulations

MORE than 100 000 Grade 12 pupils in Limpopo have signed a pledge to uphold the rules and regulations of the examinations. The learners vowed to do their best, despite challenges brought about by Covid-19. They agreed to uphold the integrity of the examinations by not participating in any malpractices, and were told that by signing the pledge they committed to continued corruption-free examinations. A catch-up programme to help learners in their final push was launched by the Limpopo Education Department. Most learners have had to complete the curriculum on their own at home.

The province said the focus of these enrichment classes was to support learners in subject areas in which they struggled during the trial examinations.

MEC for Education Polly Boshielo said: “We remain mindful of the ever present risk of Covid-19, and continue to stress on schools to ensure they conduct these enrichment sessions within our sector’s standard operating procedures on the prevention and management of the pandemic. Many educators have also gone extra miles to adjust their teaching, even under these constrained conditions.”

Meanwhile, pupils who experience anxiety or feel overwhelmed are advised to contact health professionals for psychological support.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group also offers free remote counselling through its helpline 0800 56 7567 or SMS 31393.