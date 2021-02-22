LIVE FEED: Basic Education Minister announces 2020 Matric pass rate

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the matric National Senior Certificate pass rate today at 4pm. The Class of 2020 sat for their NSC examinations on November 5 and concluded their exams on December 17, following two rewrites of the Mathematics paper 2 and Physical Sciences paper 2 after they were leaked. Despite these leaks, the NSC examinations were still set to the satisfaction of the Umalusi, the Quality Council for General and Further Education and Training. Last week, the council gave the Department of Basic Education the greenlight to release the results on February 23. WATCH THE LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:

Umalusi Council Chairperson, Professor John Volmink said: “The executive committee is satisfied, based on available evidence, there were no systemic irregularities reported which might have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the November 2020 NSC examination administered by the Department of Basic Education.

“The executive committee of the council approves the release of the November NSC examinations based on evidence that the exam was conducted in accordance with the examination policies and regulations, irrespective of the generally identified irregularities.”

However, the council ordered that the results of 893 candidates who have pending investigations on their involvement in the leaks in four provinces be blocked until the investigation is concluded.

Meanwhile, the Independent Education Board released their matric results on Friday showing a slight drop in the pass rate of 98.07% compared to the previous year’s 98.82%.

Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the IEB, said: “The excellent performance of the class of 2020 under very difficult circumstances underscores the importance of the years of good, solid teaching and learning prior to the grade 12 year.

“These achievements are proof that the grade 12 year on its own does not provide the understanding, perseverance and resilience needed to achieve excellent results in the matric year – but that is the culmination of work and learning over 12 or 13 years of quality schooling.”

IOL