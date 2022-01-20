LIVE FEED: DBE announces Matric Class of 2021 results

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will be announcing the matric Class of 2021 National Senior Certificate results. This is after Umalusi, the Quality Council for General and Further Education and Training, gave the Department of Basic Education the go-ahead to release the results on Tuesday.

The matric class is the second cohort to write the NSC examinations during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Umalusi, the matric class of 2021 was disrupted in their schooling for two years and lost more than 50% of their Grade 11 year due to the pandemic. The group of Grade 12s started with their final exams on October 27 and concluded on December 7. Speaking at an engagement on Thursday Motshekga said: “As the Minister of Basic Education, I value high achievers and hold them in high regard. Let’s congratulate all top learners for again setting the bar very high.

“We know that there’s an exhausted teacher, principal, and caregiver behind every top learner. We salute all of you as true patriots. For many who were called into the service of your country and only a few answered the call. Through thick and thin, you persevered till the end.” The DBE announced last week that matric exam results would no longer be published on any media public platforms in order to comply with the requirements of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). The law which came into effect on July 1 last year provides clear rules for the safeguarding of personal information. This decision was overturned by the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.