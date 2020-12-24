Marking of matric exams to commence on January 4

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A total of 45 000 markers will be deployed at 180 marking centres across the country. “On February 12, 2021, the DBE will present an irregularities report to UmaIusi, and thereafter, wait for the quality assurance agency to make an announcement on the integrity, credibility and fairness of the 2020 NSC examinations,” said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga recently. Results are set to be released on February 22 and candidates should get their statement of results on February 23. Over a million full-time and part-time learners sat for the exams which commenced on November 5. The exams took place at 8 200 exam centres across all nine provinces, with 80 000 invigilators overseeing the examinations. A total of 216 question papers were written, with more than 10 million scripts printed.

Despite the leaking of the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 exam scripts, the department said the exams had been run well.

The department declared a national rewrite of the two exam papers, but this was overturned by the North Gauteng High Court following a challenge brought by teacher union the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), civil rights organisation AfriForum and other interested parties.

Speaking at a recent briefing, Motshekga said the department still strongly believed that the court’s ruling did not deal with the credibility, integrity and fairness of the 2020 NSC examination resulting from the leaks.

“We must say that some of the findings of the High Court are discordant with the applicable basic education legislative provisions, and some findings were made against the department on issues that were not even raised in the court papers.

“The legal team is exploring avenues that are to be used to address some of the errors we have picked up in the judgment,” the Minister said.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za