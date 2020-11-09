Matric: All systems go for IsiZulu, IsiXhosa and Agricultural studies

Matrics will be writing IsiXhosa Paper 1, IsiZulu Paper 1 and Agricultural sciences on Monday - Day three of the National Senior Certificate exams. Other subjects scheduled to be written include Siswati and IsiNdebele First Additional Language (FAL) and Second Additional Language Paper 1. The language subjects will be written in the morning at 9am. At 2pm matrics will write Agricultural Science Paper 1 and Nautical Science Paper 1. The matric exams started on November 5. The exams come at a time shortly after the return from national lockdown, which in turn costed the class of 2020 more than four months of academic class time. Last week, matrics wrote the first of their language examinations.Commenting on their first exam, some said it was a “good start”.

Reece Ogle,18, from Voortrekker High School said: "The paper was pretty good. Everything that we were told to study came out in the paper. It was all relevant."

Preyantha Govender, 18, from Crossmoor Secondary said: "The paper wasn't as bad as I thought it would be but there were questions that were kind of challenging. It sort of felt like it was foreign to me. Maybe it was just me. I'm not really sure but quite a few of us struggled with questions one and two."

Daniel Rohan, 17, from Durban High School said: "The paper was really good. I was well prepared for this paper and English is one of my strongest subjects so I went into this paper very confidently. My friends felt this paper was also not that much of a challenge and the length of the questions fitted well the time allocation."