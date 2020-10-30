Matric class of 2020: Are you ready?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With matric exams a few days away and all 59 million eyes focused on you, preparing for exams and the stress that comes with it, is very real. Some thrive under pressure, while some buckle under pressure and may feel caught up in a tornado, and Covid-19 just adds to the list. Despite the doom and gloom of matric stress, matric is a life-changing experience and transitions you from being a teenager to an adolescent. You have prepared for this your ‘whole life’ and have 12 years of memories and experiences guiding you. Class of 2020, you need your body and mind to be healthy, strong and focused.

Rid yourselves of everything negative and deconstructive by believing in yourself and trust the process of life.

Ignore all the pressures that society imposes on you, as this creates toxic stress which is not just unhealthy, but works against your study efforts and productivity levels.

Believe me, you would not want to blank out during an exam.

Here are nine helpful tips from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group to steer you in the right direction during your exams.

Work out what you need to take with you on exam day and organise this the night before.

Eat before the exam – something light like crackers and cheese is okay. This helps with energy and concentration.

Go to the toilet before the exam starts.

Instead of cramming outside the exam hall, rather spend some time focusing on your breathing.

When you sit down to do your exam, take time to slow your breathing and relax.

Read through the exam paper carefully. Underline key words and instructions.

Work out how long you have for each question or section – remember the rule of 1 mark = 1 minute.

Work on the questions that you find easiest first.

Aim to have time to re-read answers through and to make any changes

Remember you are not alone.

When it becomes too much to handle or you need to ask for help, reach out.

Speak to your parents, teacher or fellow classmates – we are all in this together.

The world is certainly your oyster and today’s decisions will impact tomorrow’s outcome.

If you are seeking expert help and advice, search for SADAG’s Facebook page.

You can also join SADAG’s Facebook Friday Free online Q&A to ask any questions on dealing with stress and exams.