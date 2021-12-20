Matric exam scripts lost in Free State marking centre during tornado are found

All the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam scripts that were affected in the storm that damaged a marking centre in Thaba-Nchu, Free State, have been found. The education department has confirmed that they have counted the scripts, and all scripts were found.

In a statement, there were 24 519 scripts for Accounting P2 and Business Studies P2 that were delivered for processing at the Albert Moroka High marking centre. Accounting P2 scripts have been accounted for. In Business Studies P2, the one script that we were looking for has been found. Chief Director for Public Examinations and National Assessments at the Department of Basic Education, Dr Rufus Poliah, said that the manner in which the Free State Education Department and the markers have managed the crisis was commendable. “If it were not for the sacrifice and quick thinking by the markers and staff, the damage could have been worse. They worked hard to save the scripts and proceeded to work around the clock to locate the scripts which were initially reported to be missing in the chaos that happened during the storm,” he said.