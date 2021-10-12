Matric exams: Afrikaans First Additional Language Paper 1 past papers

Need some help for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Afrikaans First Additional Language Paper 1 exam? We’ve got you covered with past-year papers from 2019 and 2020 provided by the Department of Basic Education.

These past papers, made up of both questions and answers, are meant to give Grade 12 pupils a good idea of what the scope of the final exam will be, but are intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by teachers.