Matric Exams Day 2: Afrikaans and additional languages

The second day of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams will see matrics write language papers, including Afrikaans Home Language or First Additional Language on Friday morning. Meanwhile, in the afternoon matrics will be writing one of the following; Tamil, Hindi, Gujarati, Telegu or Urdu Paper 1 as either Home Language - First Additional Language or Second Additional Language. Hebrew and German Paper 1 as a Second Additional Language is also scheduled to be written at 2pm on Friday. The matric class of 2020 faced serious challenges following the Covid-19 induced National lockdown which saw the pupils lose more than four months of class time. According to matric regulatory body Umalusi, the standard of the NSC exam papers had not been lowered despite the loss of class time.

On Thursday, matrics kicked off their examinations with English Paper 1.

Bronwyn Rose, 17, from Meadowlands Technical High in Durban said the exam was a good start to her final exams.

“I could have not asked for a better paper,” She said.

Bronwyn said she had mixed emotions when entering the exam hall.

“Excitement because I was finally writing my matric exam , and nervous because I've been waiting for this day to finally overcome all the challenges I've had throughout the year. Considering that Covid-19 caused us to be on lockdown for several months , it's relieving to know that we are still able to complete our matric year,” she said.

Quin-lee Groep, 18, from Wentworth High School said: “Today's paper was not so bad as compared to the other English exams I have previously written. I really enjoyed doing some of the questions, especially the advertisement. The comprehension was interesting however I did take some time to complete it which did cost me some valuable time. Overall the paper did prove to be a challenge but I know I will succeed in it.”