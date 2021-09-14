Matric final exam time table 2021

The matric Class of 2021 have a little more than six weeks before they write their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. On Monday, the Department of Basic Education posted a reminder to matrics to start preparing for their final exams which are scheduled to start on November 1 and end on December 7.

Much like the previous year’s matrics, the Class of 2021 has had to endure a tumultuous year. Not only were they disadvantaged in their Grade 11 year by school closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the academic and learning time lost in 2020 affected them in their final year of school as well. To make up for the loss of classroom time, while schools closed earlier for the winter school holidays in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s level 4 lockdown order, Grade 12s continued with winter school programmes.

Unlike other grades, at most schools matrics did not follow the rotation attendance system (attending five days in two weeks), they attended daily. Thobela Afrika Borwa! Le setše le thomile ka ditukisetšo tša dihlahlobo tša mafelelong a ngwaga naa? #NSCExams2021 pic.twitter.com/j9bLxVyPXr — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) September 13, 2021