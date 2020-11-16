Matric Mathematics Paper 2 leaked

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Matric Mathematics Paper 2 set for the Class of 2020 has been leaked, the Department of Education (DBE) announced. “Initial indications are that the paper became available in the early parts of Monday morning, hours before the paper could be written. ’’The origins of the leak are not clear as yet but the matric candidates who had access to the question paper appear to be located in the Limpopo and Gauteng provinces,” the DBE statement said. Mathematics Paper 2 was scheduled to be written on Monday at 9am. The exam was to be three-hours long. According to the DBE, the leaked paper was verified and the contents of it was found to be the same as the question paper that was to be written at 9am.

“The Department of Basic Education is investigating the matter to establish the extent of the leak.”

The DBE said initial probing pointed to a few pupils in the two provinces, Gauteng and Limpopo.

The investigating team is gathering evidence and a report will be submitted shortly. The department said it would enlist the support of the Law Enforcement Agencies to assist with the investigation.

“The Department will investigate this matter fully and thoroughly and will utilise the mechanisms it has at its disposal which are part of the examination protocol to identify learners that may have had access to the paper,” the statement read.

The department also appealed to the Class of 2020 and all other candidates to remain focused on the examination papers that are still to be written and be assured that the culprits that are at the centre of the “despicable act will be dealt with harshly”.

Those with information are urged to contact the Department of Basic Education.