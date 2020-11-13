Matric pass certificates and what they mean

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and delay in the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, the Department of Education will be releasing Class of 2020 matric results on February 23.

However, when you look at that result statement do you really know what the pass symbol means. Here is a brief explanation of the differences in the NSC pass symbols and what further educations they qualify you in.

To pass your NSC the minimum admission requirement is to get a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi Council which sets and monitors standards for general and further education and training.

Bachelor’s pass

A Bachelor pass means you can apply to study towards a degree at university or university of technology and can study for a higher certificate, diploma or bachelor’s degree.