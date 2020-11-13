Matric pass certificates and what they mean
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and delay in the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, the Department of Education will be releasing Class of 2020 matric results on February 23.
However, when you look at that result statement do you really know what the pass symbol means. Here is a brief explanation of the differences in the NSC pass symbols and what further educations they qualify you in.
To pass your NSC the minimum admission requirement is to get a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi Council which sets and monitors standards for general and further education and training.
Bachelor’s pass
A Bachelor pass means you can apply to study towards a degree at university or university of technology and can study for a higher certificate, diploma or bachelor’s degree.
However, the Bachelor’s mark does not automatically qualify you for university, but a good Bachelor pass with distinctions can better your chances.
- Symbol B
- This is when you have passed six of the seven subjects you are doing.
- Four subjects that you have passed must be at least 50% (level 4) or above, this excludes life orientation.
- Must obtain at least 30% for two other subjects.
- 3% pass in the language of learning and teaching (Lolt)
- Pass home language with at least 40%.
Diploma
A Diploma pass means you qualify to study towards a Diploma Course at a tertiary institution. This includes TVET institutions.
- Symbol D
- You can fail only one subject.
- Pass six of the seven subjects.
- You need to pass home language with at least 40% .
- Pass four other subjects with 40%.
- 30% pass language of learning and teaching
Higher Certificate
This means you have obtained your NSC certificate. It allows you to study towards a Higher Certificate Course.
- Passed home language by at least 40%.
- Passed two subjects with at least 40%.
- Passed six of the seven subjects with an average of not less than 33⅓%.