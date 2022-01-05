Matric pass symbols: THIS is what each symbol means

As the matric class of 2021 awaits their results which will be released on January 21. Here is an explanation of what each matric pass symbols. When you look at that result statement do you really know what the pass symbol means. It’s important to realize that each of the matric symbols gives you a provisional entrance. Depending on what you would like to study, each course and each institution may have its own requirements.

To pass your NSC the minimum admission requirement is to get a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi Council which sets and monitors standards for general and further education and training. Bachelor’s pass A Bachelor pass means you can apply to study towards a degree at university or university of technology and can study for a higher certificate, diploma or bachelor’s degree.

However, the Bachelor’s mark does not automatically qualify you for university, but a good Bachelor pass with distinctions can better your chances. Symbol B

This is when you have passed six of the seven subjects you are doing.

Four subjects that you have passed must be at least 50% (level 4) or above, this excludes life orientation.

Must obtain at least 30% for two other subjects.

3% pass in the language of learning and teaching (Lolt)

Pass home language with at least 40%. Diploma A Diploma pass means you qualify to study towards a Diploma Course at a tertiary institution. This includes TVET institutions.