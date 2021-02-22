Matric results? Focus on what you can control

At this point you have already done everything possible to ensure that you succeed in your matric exams. The one thing that these Matrics can do now, is to focus on those things that are within their control, rather than take a wait and see approach. There are still many unknowns about the coming year, and the only constant one can bargain on during these times is change. Waiting things out until normal returns one day is not an option. The world continues despite the challenges we continue to face, and there are things you can do to continue on your personal and professional journey to ensure you are not left behind. Waiting for the results can be stressful. There are many actions you can take to help manage and reduce stress, including but not limited to:

Practising stress reduction techniques that work for you – the Calm Clinic offers practical advice you may find helpful.

Talking about your fears – your friends are probably experiencing the same anxiety about their exam results and the future and sharing your burden with them may help ease your and their anxiety. If you feel like you need to speak to a professional, do not hesitate to call Childline toll free on 0800 055 555 or on LifelIne 0861 322 322.

Thinking about your options – it is advisable to have a plan B in case you do not pass matric, or you do not get accepted into the course that you really want to study. This is the perfect time to consider or refine a plan B to minimise any negative feelings and concerns if you haven’t been successful and to enable you to pursue a different path without delay.

For the parent:

Parents need to offer support and show them that it is not the end, and there is so much that can be done after a bad result, missed distinction or points for University exemption. As a parent, we need to validate our children on the importance of trying and striving to do better. Parents, try the following methods:

Stay calm

Let your children share their thoughts and feelings, and worries..

Help to rephrase complaints and end up with a positive outlook