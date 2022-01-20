Matric results: top-performing districts in the country

These are the top performing districts in the country. Announcing the NSC 2021 matric results Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said: “The Class of 2021 must be commended due to the astronomical challenges they faced. The pass rate stands at 76.4 %, an improvement of 0.2%. This includes the results from the progressed learners. This represents a record of 537 687 candidates, who passed the 2021 NSC examinations – an improvement of 21.9% passes from 2020. Without the progressed learners, the overall pass rate stands at 79.8% – just 0.2% below the 80% pass rate.”

The 2021 matric is the second cohort to write the November National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Umalusi, the matric class of 2021 was disrupted in their schooling for two years and lost more than 50% of their Grade 11 year due to the pandemic. These are the top-performing district in the country: 1st place is Tshwane South from Gauteng with 89.3%;

2nd place is Motheo in the Free State with 87.9%; 3rd place is Fezile Dabi in the Free State, with 87.5%; 4th place is Johannesburg West in Gauteng, with 86.5%;

Tied in the 5th place, are Ekurhuleni South in Gauteng and Metro North in the Western Cape, with 86.2%; 7th place is Lejweleputswa in the Free State with 85.6%; 8th place is Xhariep in the Free State, with 85.5%;

9th place is Johannesburg North in Gauteng with 84.9%; 10th place , is Eden and Central Karoo in the Western Cape, with 84.4%; Teachers’ unions reaction

The Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysers Unie (SAOU) congratulates the Grade 12 class of 2021 with their academic performances. “The pass rate of 76.4% for the NSC examination under the auspices of the DBE that exceeds the 76.2% of last year is truly satisfactory in light of the serious disruptions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic during 2020 and 2021,” said the union. The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation South Africa (Naptosa) says it is pleased with the pass rate of 76.4 % which represents a marginal increase from 2020.