Turkmen Terzi Nizamiye Schools and Star Colleges have once again achieved a top ranking among schools with one of them bagging the fifth spot in terms of distinctions. Horizon’s Durban Star College has achieved a 100% matric pass with an 89.3% Bachelor pass rate. The school’s matric class of 2021 achieved total of 301 distinctions – an average of 2.92 per learner, meaning the school was the fıfth best school in terms of matric results in the country.

Star College Cape Town recorded a100% pass rate and its matriculants got a total of 73 As with an average 2.7 per student, while Star Bridgetown’s 38 matriculants collected total 92 distinctions. Star Pretoria had a 100% pass rate with a total of 47 distinctions – an average of 1.47 per student. Star College Durban’s top learner, Kaylin Naidoo, who placed fifth in the province, said his favourite subjects are maths, IT and physical science and that he plans to study computer engineering at the University of Pretoria.

Horizon High School matrics remained motivated and got 89 As. “I congratulate our class of 2021 on their wonderful academic achievement. The whole world experienced a difficult 2021 and we were not spared. However, our learners and educators kept a positive attitude, remained motivated and set goals that were achieved at the end of the year. We are proud of the hard work shown by the learners and their excellent results are proof of this,” said Zafer Zor, principal of Horizon High School.

Horizon’s student Katlego Makhubu detailed his matric success story. “I hail from Liefde n Vrede. I was the head boy in 2021 and graduated from Horizon high school with 7 distinctions in Afrikaans, maths, LO, accounting, life sciences, physical sciences and religion studies. I prepared for my exams by summarising the notes I had already in my various subject notebooks and practising past papers. “Horizon High has changed my life by equipping me with skills such as self-discipline and the value of hard work. The motivating conversations with educators also helped me. I faced challenges like anxiety and lots of stress but I had to ensure it did not overwhelm me. I plan to pursue my studies in medicine and I am deciding between UCT and Wits.”

Nizamiye School Mayfair is ranked among the top 10 schools in the country and top 4 in Gauteng, with a 100% matric pass, and the 46 matriculants achieved a total of 135 distinctions, with an average of 2.93 distinctions per student. Nizamiye Midrand announced a 100% percent pass rate and total of 45 As with average of 2.4 distinctions per learner. And Nizamiye Al Azhar, which is in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), listed as the best A-rated school in the Eastern Cape with an average of 2.82 As per student. Star Colleges are a group of private schools with campuses in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.