Matrics gear up for Physics,Technical Sciences exam

To end the third week of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, matrics will be writing physical science, technical science and more language papers.

At 9am, the Grade 12s will be sitting the physical science paper 1 and technical sciences paper 1, scheduled to be written within three hours.

While at 2pm , they will be writing Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, modern Greek, Serbian , Latin and Spanish paper 1 second additional language. The Latin paper will be three hours while the rest will be two hours.

They will also be writing Portuguese paper 1 home language, first additional language and second additional language. The Portuguese exam should be completed within two hours.

On Thursday, matrics wrote Sepedi, Setswana, Sesotho, Xitsonga and Tshivenda. The papers are home language, first additional language and second additional language.