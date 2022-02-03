Matrics, here’s another option - teach overseas

The struggle to get accepted into an higher education institution is tough, especially for the Class of 2021. About 700 604 candidates who wrote the National Senior Certificate examinations, only 34% will be admitted to the 26 public and private universities for the 2022 academic year.

This means that over 400 000 school leavers will be competing for traditional entry-level positions, in a country where the youth unemployment rate is at an all-time high. For matriculants looking to stay productive in 2022, it may be easier to find a job online or abroad. Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) managing director Rhyan O’Sullivan said there was still many opportunities for growth and success beyond local borders. This includes teaching English abroad. On average, foreign language English teachers can expect to earn between R190 and R560 per hour, based on experience.

Beyond providing a stable income and post-matric independence, teachers learn important transferable skills, such as time management, self-sufficiency, communication, and leadership. These can boost their employability and help them stand out from other applicants when taking the next step in their careers. To secure a job as a foreign language English teacher, overseas or online, matriculants require a TEFL qualification – the globally accepted qualification to teach English. “While a university degree gives you access to a wider variety of jobs in different countries, it is not a strict prerequisite to landing a role in your dream destination. Many schools in countries in South America, including Brazil and Colombia, take on teachers without university degrees,” said O’Sullivan.

When studied full time, a TEFL course can typically be completed within four to six weeks. For matriculants with a sense of adventure, who want to start teaching abroad early this year, now is the time to register. “Countries like South Korea begin their yearly intake in April. Students who begin their training now will have just enough time to complete their course and apply for a job,” said O’Sullivan. Earning a TEFL qualification can also be the first step towards a long-term teaching career.