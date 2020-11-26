Matrics take on IsiXhosa literature, History

Buzani Ku Bawo by Witness K. Tamsanqa and Inzala Yamarhamb, a drama by Madoda Mlokoti are among the set work matrics will be tested on in their final National Senior Certificate exams on Thursday. At 9am grade 12s will sit to write the IsiXhosa Home Language, First Additional Language and Second Additional Language Paper 2. Paper 2 focusses on literature and poetry. In the examinations, pupils will be required to share their knowledge on the themes of the set works, the setting and characters. 'Buzani KuBawo' is a drama about love, family relationships and conflicts that arise when traditional expectations clash with changing values. The set work was also showcased in a production by the ArtCape Theatre Centre during the Coronavirus pandemic national lockdown as part of its flagship Artscape Schools Arts Festival.

This initiative saw the production played by professional actors aired on community radio stations from across the country and on digital media platforms such as YouTube.

With the help of subject advisors a question and answer session was also done to serve as revision work for the grade 12s.

Meanwhile at 2pm, those who take history as a subject will write the History Paper 1 examination.

The history paper will cover source-based topics which were covered in class such as the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Black Power Movement in the United States of America as well as the Cultural Revolution in China. Pupils will be expected to answer questions on these topics and may be required to write essays.