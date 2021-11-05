Matrics tested on their ability to solve problems in maths exam

NATIONAL Senior Certificate candidates will be writing their Mathematics Paper 1 exam on Friday. The morning session exams which will have to be concluded within 3 hours from 9am to 11am will see candidates tackle Mathematics Paper 1, Mathematics Literacy Paper 1 and Technical Mathematics Paper 1.

Mathematics Paper 1 covers topics such as patterns and sequences; finance, growth and decay; functions and graphs; algebra, equations and inequalities; differential calculus; and probability. While Mathematics Literacy Paper 1 covers finance, measurements and maps. According to the Western Cape Education Department this will be the largest group to write in a single session in the province this year.

WCED spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said: “70 474 candidates will write mathematics, mathematical literacy, or technical mathematics, in the morning sessions on those days. We wish all our candidates the very best for their exams.” Mauchline further thanked residents for heeding her call for no disruptions during the exam period. “So far, we have not seen any major disruptions in the exam process, and we thank the residents of the Western Cape for their support on this front. We urge all communities to continue supporting the Class of 2021, which has had an exceptionally tough two years,” she said.