Matrics to be tested on their knowledge in business studies

DAY TWO of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams will see matrics be tested on their knowledge on business studies. The two-hour paper which is scheduled to be written at 9am deals with topics such as business environment, SWOT analysis, business operations, employment contracts, consumer rights and also some essay writing.

In the afternoon session, matrics will be writing language papers such as Arabic, French, Mandarin, Modern Greek, Spanish, Serbian, Latin and Portuguese. These will be home language, first additional language and second additional language papers. The exam papers have to be completed in two hours. Yesterday, marked the official first day of matric exams. Exams are expected to conclude on December 7 with the results being released by the Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on January 20. Provinces will release their results the following day on January 21. The first exam was the paper 1 of the English home language, first additional language and second additional language.

Paper 1 of the English exam often is based on language in context. This includes comprehensions, summaries and language structures and conventions. According to the Department of Education this year, there are 735 677 full-time candidates. An increase of 128 451. “That means that the system needs to ensure that all health and safety protocols are adhered to. We have consulted with provinces to check on their state of readiness; and provinces have confirmed that it is all systems go,” Motshekga said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet expressed its well wishes to the Class of 2021. Speaking on behalf of Cabinet, Minister in The Presidency, Mr Mondli Gungubele, said: “We applaud every Grade 12 learner for your determination and hard work in preparing for the exams. This is the culmination of 12 years of schooling and teaching. “The Class of 2021 rose above the challenges presented by Covid-19 to pursue their studies. We are confident of your success. You have overcome great challenges and difficulties, and we are proud of you. Good luck!”