Matrics to be tested on their knowledge of South African history

Matrics writing exams on Tuesday will be tested on their knowledge in South African history as well as what they had learnt in Engineering Graphics and Design.

With just 15 days left before the National Senior Certificate examinations are concluded, matrics will be writing History Paper 2 and Engineering Graphics and Design Paper 1. Both papers will be three-hours long. History will be written at 9am while Engineering Graphics and Design will be written at 2pm.

History Paper 2 is expected to focus on South African History. Pupils will be expected to write essays on the formation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which was established in 1996. Another segment of the paper is also expected to bring focus to the life of struggle stalwart, Steve Biko.

Last week, matrics who take history as a subject wrote on source-based topics which were covered in class such as the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Black Power Movement in the United States of America as well as the Cultural Revolution in China. Pupils will be expected to answer questions on these topics and may be required to write essays.

Meanwhile, the integrity and security of the 2020 matric exams have come under scrutiny due to multiple leaks.