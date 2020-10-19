Matrics to sit for final exams in November/December

More than 1.1 million matric pupils are expected to write the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, that will begin on November 5.

According to Elijah Mhlanga, the head of communications for the Department of Basic Education, the first subject to be written by Grade 12s will be English (first additional language) while the last exam to be written on December 15 will be visual arts and agricultural management.

The final Matric combined time-table for 2020 examinations...@DBE_SA pic.twitter.com/PK8pZkezZj — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 12, 2020

“The late commencement of the Grade 12 examinations will allow schools and learners adequate time to cover the curriculum and to ensure that ample time is allocated for revision,” said Mhlanga.

The national lockdown imposed on March 27 by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic saw schools close for four months with Grade 7 and 12s returning on June 1.

This, in turn, meant a loss in school time and a much shortened academic year.