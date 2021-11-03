Matrics to write Afrikaans language paper 1 exam

As the second week of the National Senior Certificate examination gets underway, matrics are expected to write paper 1 of the Afrikaans language exam. Paper 1 of the Afrikaans exam focuses on comprehensions, summary writing and grammar.

The session will be for Afrikaans Home Language pupils, First Additional Language and Second Additional Language. It is scheduled to start at 9am and will conclude 2 hours later. The National Senior Certificate exams started on October 27. They were initially set to start on November 1, but due to the municipal elections, the dates were changed. The exams will conclude on December 7, with the results being announced by Minister Angie Motshekga on January 20, 2022. The following day, NSC candidates will get their individual results at the schools.

This is the third NSC examinations to be written under strict Covid-19 guidelines. The Department of Basic Education has assured the public that it was ready for the exams, and despite the pandemic disruptions, the learners were fit and ready to write the examinations. A record of 735 000 full-time learners are expected to write in this year’s matric exams.