Matrics to write Afrikaans literature exam

Grade 12s will be tackling their Afrikaans setbooks in their Paper 2 examination.

As the fourth week of the National Senior Certificate continues matrics are expected to write Afrikaans Paper 2 on Tuesday. The two-hour exam will be those who do Home Language, First Additional Language and Second Additional Language.The exam is expected to start at 9am.

Meanwhile, at 2pm they will be writing Agricultural Science Paper 1, Nautical Science Paper 1 and Sport and Exercise Science Paper 1.

The Afrikaans Literature exam will focus on set books and poetry.

One of the books the grade 12s will be tested on is their knowledge and understanding of Afrikaans book Krismis van Map Jacobs by Adams small.