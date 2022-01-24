NSFAS opens appeals process for rejected funding applicants: this is how to do it

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applicants who were unsuccessful in their 2022 funding application can now appeal the scheme’s decision. NSFAS announced that their appeals process was opening on Monday, January 24, and will be closing on February 23.

The appeals process follows the two-week extension of NSFAS funding applications which ended last week. So far, many have complained about the funding application being rejected. A KwaZulu-Natal parent, who declined to be named and who had been assisting her daughter in making the application, said her daughter’s application was rejected. The automated online system cited that her household income was above the R350 000 benchmark. However, according to documents she showed IOL, her income was at R204 000.