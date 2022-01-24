NSFAS opens appeals process for rejected funding applicants: this is how to do it
Share this article:
National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applicants who were unsuccessful in their 2022 funding application can now appeal the scheme’s decision.
NSFAS announced that their appeals process was opening on Monday, January 24, and will be closing on February 23.
The appeals process follows the two-week extension of NSFAS funding applications which ended last week.
So far, many have complained about the funding application being rejected. A KwaZulu-Natal parent, who declined to be named and who had been assisting her daughter in making the application, said her daughter’s application was rejected. The automated online system cited that her household income was above the R350 000 benchmark.
However, according to documents she showed IOL, her income was at R204 000.
She was advised to start the appeals process.
Here’s how to go about the appeal:
- Log on to your MyNSFAS account at
- Click the Track Funding Progress option.
- Check the application progress tabs.
- If your application status reflects that it is unsuccessful, then you may submit an appeal by clicking on the Submit Appeal tab.
- Once you are on the Application Appeal page, you’ll be able to see the reason for your unsuccessful application status.
- Write a motivational letter stating the reasons why you are appealing your application status. Your motivational letter must not exceed 1 000 characters (words, including spaces).
- Upload certified supporting documents to support your motivation. A maximum of five documents.
- Click Submit Appeal.
You will be able to track the progress of your appeal via your MyNSFAS account.